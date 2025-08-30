Swiss Player Leandro Riedi Outbursts at Supportive Fan During U.S. Open Match

NEW YORK — Leandro Riedi, a 23-year-old Swiss qualifier ranked 435th, expressed his frustration during a tense moment in his second-round match at the U.S. Open on Thursday. After missing a forehand on break point in the fourth set, Riedi let out a stream of annoyed Swiss German.

Sitting in his chair, he was distracted by a fan across from him, relentlessly cheering for his success. Riedi had recognized this fan from prior matches and expressed his suspicion that the enthusiasm stemmed from financial motives.

“He’s just betting for me,” Riedi told chair umpire Scotty Moore. “And now, if I lose, he will text me: ‘You’re so bad, I hope your mother dies.’” Moore attempted to address the situation, and according to the USTA, the fan left the court voluntarily before formal action was necessary.

After the match, Riedi explained his ability to identify financially invested fans. “You can definitely see it immediately,” he said. “I saw he was already at the first round, and he was screaming my name after the first point.” As the match escalated, Riedi linked the fan’s cheers with his past experiences of receiving angry messages from gamblers after losses.

“If I lose this match he will text me and say how bad I am and wish my mother dies,” Riedi recounted. “So I was, like, no, this guy can’t be here; I don’t want to see that guy.”

Following the removal of the fan, Riedi staged a remarkable comeback, defeating 19th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. This win secured Riedi a spot in the third round of the U.S. Open, earning him $237,000, a significant boost to his career prize money.

Riedi noted that some characteristics tend to reveal bettors in the stands. “For me it’s always when they’re on the phone,” he explained. “When they have the phone and every time when they have a break, they look and do frantic scrolling.” He also mentioned that the attire often associated with bettors includes trainers, caps, and sunglasses.

The fan in question had shown an unfiltered excitement during pivotal moments, leaving Riedi feeling annoyed. “It’s annoying because I feel bad for my opponent,” Riedi said. “I don’t know this guy; he’s just betting.”

After reflecting on the incident, Riedi expressed mixed feelings. “If he really is such a tennis fan, then I’m sorry, but I’m pretty sure he’s not… Well, you won him a lot of money,” a reporter pointed out. Riedi chuckled, acknowledging the irony.