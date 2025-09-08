Switzerland Defeats Kosovo in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

GLASGOW, Scotland — Switzerland secured a decisive 4-0 victory against Kosovo in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers on Friday, September 5, 2025. The match showcased Switzerland’s dominance as they controlled the game from the beginning, ensuring their position in the rankings.

Switzerland managed an impressive 62.3% possession rate and delivered a total of 10 shots, with 5 on target. In contrast, Kosovo struggled to match this performance, managing only 2 shots on target out of 7 attempts.

The goals for Switzerland came from a range of players, demonstrating their team strength. Midfielder Granit Xhaka, who led the charge, noted, “We played a solid game, and the team showed great chemistry on the field. This win is crucial for our morale.”

Despite their efforts, Kosovo could not penetrate Switzerland’s defense, which was anchored by keeper Jan Sommer. Sommer had a significant impact, making 11 crucial saves throughout the match.

Switzerland’s next challenge is against Sweden, while Kosovo prepares for their upcoming match against Armenia. The teams are looking to maintain their form as the qualifiers continue.

This match marked another chapter in the rivalry between the two nations, with Switzerland having won all previous encounters. Kosovo hopes to turn the tide in their next face-off.