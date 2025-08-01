Business
Switzerland Faces Economic Turmoil Amid Trump’s New 39% Tariff
ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss manufacturers are expressing serious concerns after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 39% tariff on Swiss exports, effective August 7. This shocking decision has raised fears of job losses across the country, particularly in export-reliant industries.
The new tariff rate, which more than doubles the previous 15% that most European Union imports face, poses a significant threat to Switzerland’s economy. “It’s a massive shock for the export industry and for the whole country. We are really stunned,” stated Jean-Philippe Kohl, deputy director of Swissmem, the association of mechanical and electrical engineering industries.
The Swiss government had been negotiating with U.S. officials for a more reasonable agreement, previously understanding that a 31% tariff had been on the table. The final tariff announced has left officials and industry leaders perplexed, as they deem it arbitrary and without a solid rationale.
Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, speaking at a National Day event, reassured attendees that negotiations would not cease. “We are not discouraged and continue to strive for an agreement in the interests of both sides,” he said.
While most sectors are set to be impacted, the pharmaceutical industry, including major companies Roche and Novartis, has been exempted from the new tariff. Swiss authorities asserted the importance of protecting the pharmaceutical sector from these heavy tariffs, but the industry still faces pressure from the U.S. to lower drug prices.
The Swiss government has initiated discussions with U.S. officials to seek a negotiated solution and address the ramifications this tariff will have on their economy. They noted that despite previous progress in talks, the unilateral decision by the U.S. was a significant setback.
This tariff increase could drop Switzerland’s GDP by approximately 0.6%, according to estimates. Businesses are also bracing for impacts on bilateral relations, as a large portion of Switzerland’s exports go to the U.S., accounting for about one-sixth of total exports.
Stefan Brupbacher, director of the Swiss manufacturing association, emphasized the need for continued dialogue, stating, “This decision puts tens of thousands of jobs in the industry at risk.” Analysts are watching closely, hoping negotiations may still alter the course of these tariffs.
Recent Posts
- Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Blends History and Action with Cultural Significance
- Lyles Faces Tough Competition at US Track and Field Championships
- White Sox Scratch Starter Before Trade Deadline, Weather Complicates Game
- Matt Rife and Elton Castee Buy Haunted Warren Home in Connecticut
- Indiana Fever Signs Chloe Bibby for Remainder of Season
- MLB Trade Deadline 2025: Major Trades Reshape Playoff Landscape
- New York City FC Beats León 2-0 in Leagues Cup Clash
- Paige Bueckers Prepares for Game Against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark
- New Action Comedy ‘Heads of State’ Starring Cena and Elba Receives Mixed Reviews
- Dodgers Face Rays Amid Controversial Trade Deadline Decisions
- Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
- Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
- Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline
- Columbus Crew Faces Club Puebla in Leagues Cup Matchup
- Yankees Face Marlins in Key Matchup at LoanDepot Park
- Southeast Region Games Kick Off Little League World Series on July 31
- Royals Make Moves at Trade Deadline Ahead of Series Against Blue Jays
- Brush Fire Breaks Out in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego
- PFL Finals to Feature Welterweight and Featherweight Championship Bouts
- Bed Bath & Beyond Relaunches with New Name and Store in Nashville