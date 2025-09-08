Switzerland Faces Slovenia in World Cup Qualifying Showdown

BASEL, Switzerland — Switzerland will host Slovenia on Monday, September 8, 2025, in a crucial World Cup qualifying match at St Jakob-Park. The Swiss aim to solidify their lead in Group B after a strong start, while Slovenia seeks to break their drought since the last World Cup they qualified for in 2010.

Switzerland has had an impressive campaign so far, kicking things off with a 4-0 victory over Kosovo on September 5. Forward Breel Embolo shone in that match, scoring two goals and extending his goal tally to 20 for his national team. With several wins in recent friendlies, including victories against Mexico and the United States, confidence runs high for the home team.

Slovenia, on the other hand, enters the match following a thrilling 2-2 draw with Sweden last Friday. The team showed resilience, equalizing twice and scoring a last-minute goal from Benjamin Šeško, marking a promising start to their qualifying campaign.

Switzerland’s manager, Murat Yakin, reports that the team is injury-free and ready to field their strongest line-up. The squad’s attacking options are bolstered by Embolo, who has scored in four consecutive matches. Meanwhile, Slovenian coach Matjaž Kek grapples with the absence of key player Andraž Šporar due to injury but remains optimistic.

In their previous encounters, the two teams have clashed multiple times, with each match being closely contested. Switzerland holds the advantage in overall rankings, boasting a long history of World Cup appearances while Slovenia strives to enhance their chances after failing to qualify for the last three tournaments.

As both teams prepare for this group stage clash, a tightly contested match is expected, with Switzerland looking to leverage their home advantage against a determined Slovenian side. The outcome could set the tone for the remainder of the qualifying battles ahead.