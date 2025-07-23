Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues

LOS ANGELES, CA — Sydney Chandler, the star of the highly anticipated series “Alien: Earth,” was unable to attend her scheduled cover shoot for Variety due to health issues. Her publicist revealed the news just minutes after her agent indicated she would show up.

Chandler was expected to be photographed alongside co-star Timothy Olyphant and show creator Noah Hawley. However, the day before the shoot, Chandler communicated, through representatives, that she was uncomfortable participating in a planned video interview, a standard practice for the publication.

Negotiations continued until the morning of the shoot, with Chandler’s agents citing her reluctance to engage in a game with “two older men”—referring to her co-star and showrunner—who are 57 and 58, respectively. Eventually, she agreed to participate after some convincing, but later decided not to attend, citing illness and lack of response from her stylist and glam team.

Talking about her decision, Chandler later explained in a phone interview, “I’m just a private person. I was more than happy to talk about anything and everything about the show, that’s what I’m here to promote.” She emphasized that opting out was about setting personal boundaries rather than any issue with the publication or the shoot.

Hawley expressed disappointment over Chandler’s absence, saying, “The show is built around Sydney’s character, and the work she did as a professional was tremendous. I’m disappointed that my female-centric show does not have my lead actress on the cover. It felt awkward to be there with Tim without her.”

Chandler, who plays Wendy in “Alien: Earth,” is stepping into a pivotal role that could shape her career, drawing comparisons to Sigourney Weaver’s iconic character in the original films. The series is set in 2120, presenting a future where alien life and corporate greed converge.

Chandler’s character is a hybrid, designed to look like an adult while possessing a child’s consciousness. “Alien: Earth” represents FX‘s ambitious attempt to expand the iconic franchise into television, with the series aiming to attract fans of past installments.

Despite the challenges leading up to the shoot, Chandler remains optimistic about her role. She stated, “I learned a lot from this character, and she taught me to listen to my gut, to stand up for what I believe is right.” As she prepares for a promotional tour, including appearances at Comic-Con, Chandler expressed curiosity about representing the show’s message and the pride she feels for her contributions.

The series, now poised for its premiere, carries significant expectations, as both a continuation of the “Alien” legacy and a chance for Chandler to prove her star potential.