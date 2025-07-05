Sports
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Aims for 400m Glory at Prefontaine Classic
EUGENE, Oregon — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, is set to make her Prefontaine Classic debut in the 400-meter flat race on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Hayward Field. This event is significant for McLaughlin-Levrone, who holds the world record in the 400-meter hurdles but will be testing her speed in a different sprint event this time.
McLaughlin-Levrone enters the race with a personal best time of 48.74 seconds, which is only 0.04 seconds off the American record of 48.70 seconds, set by Sanya Richards-Ross in 2006. Speaking at a pre-event press conference on July 4, she expressed a cautious optimism about her performance. “It’s a great record. Sanya is an amazing athlete,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to run it free. It’s my first time, and I’m really hoping to go out there and execute it.”
During the press conference, McLaughlin-Levrone joyfully revealed her lane draw, saying, “I hope it’s five. I’ve had some great races in five.” Her wish was granted, as she will compete in lane five, the same lane where she set her personal best last year.
Despite being a non-Diamond League event, the 400m race has garnered significant attention, and she will face tough competition from other sprinters, including NCAA outdoor champion and a member of the gold medal-winning 4x400m relay team from the Paris 2024 Olympics. World Indoor Champion, who also holds a strong season’s best of 49.96 seconds, is expected to challenge her as well.
McLaughlin-Levrone has been expanding her event range this season, recently competing in the 100m and 100m hurdles. “It’s been fun to challenge myself in those kinds of ways,” she said, noting that these experiences have improved her as an athlete. She also expressed her excitement about the upcoming U.S. Trials and World Championships, stating, “Tomorrow will tell us a lot about where we are and what we decide to do.”
As the Prefontaine Classic marks its historic 50th edition, excitement builds not only for McLaughlin-Levrone’s performance but also for a stacked lineup featuring Olympic champions across multiple events. The clash at Hayward Field promises to be a thrilling display of athleticism and speed.
