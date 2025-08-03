Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wins Second U.S. 400m Title with 48.90 Seconds

EUGENE, Ore. — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won her second U.S. title in the 400-meter flat on Saturday, running a time of 48.90 seconds at Hayward Field. This victory secures her spot in the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo set for September.

The 25-year-old, who holds the world record in the 400 hurdles, focused on the flat race this season and now boasts a perfect record of 6-0 in 400-meter finals. McLaughlin-Levrone outpaced Isabella Whittaker, finishing .31 seconds ahead. This title marks her third time breaking the 49-second barrier in her career.

McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her gratitude during a post-race interview, saying, “It just takes reps. I’m grateful for this opportunity, grateful to be on the team, grateful to be healthy.” She also emphasized that while she aims for the American record of 48.70 seconds held by Sanya Richards-Ross, her focus remains sharp on upcoming competitions.

Alongside her, Jacory Patterson won the men’s 400 meters with a time of 44.16 seconds, marking his first outdoor world championship team selection. Patterson’s victory capped off a breakout season after overcoming personal adversities, including a job at UPS. “It feels like a dream,” he remarked after his win.

McLaughlin-Levrone’s focus on the flat 400 came after ending her previous season due to injury. She is determined to refine her performance, which has involved challenging herself to adapt to a new running style. “It’s a very competitive field,” she noted, acknowledging the tough competition in Tokyo.

As she prepares for the World Championships, McLaughlin-Levrone aims for consistency in her training and races. “We’ll see what we can bring,” she concluded.