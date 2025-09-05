Sydney Sweeney Addresses Controversial Ad Before Film Premiere

Toronto, Canada — Actress Sydney Sweeney is not addressing the backlash from her American Eagle ad as she prepares for the Toronto International Film Festival. The 27-year-old star, known for her role in ‘Euphoria,’ plans to focus on her upcoming film, ‘Christy.’

Sweeney’s ad for American Eagle faced criticism after its July release. The campaign featured a play on words with ‘jeans’ and ‘genes,’ leading to accusations of insensitivity. American Eagle removed the ads from its social media shortly after the uproar.

In a recent interview, Sweeney stated, “I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans.” The actress emphasized that her appearance at the festival will center around the biographical sports drama about Christy Martin, a pioneering female boxer.

‘Christy’ highlights the remarkable and challenging life of Martin, known as the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ and her transformation into a boxing icon in the 1990s. Sweeney, who portrays Martin, noted the film delves into themes of survival and resilience amid personal dangers.

Sweeney also described her physical transformation for the role, which involved gaining over 30 pounds and rigorous boxing training. She shared that she boxed with her co-stars, stating, “Every single fight you see, we are actually punching each other. We are going full force.”

Despite previous combat sport experience, Sweeney faced challenges in mastering boxing techniques, expressing her commitment to authenticity in her performance. “I felt very strong and powerful,” she said, sharing her excitement for taking on such a demanding role.

As she prepares for her film’s premiere on September 5, Sweeney will remain focused on promoting ‘Christy,’ without addressing the controversy surrounding her ad.