Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Sparks Controversy and Wild Reactions

NEW YORK, USA — Actress Sydney Sweeney‘s latest advertisement for American Eagle has ignited a firestorm of controversy, drawing responses from prominent political figures and celebrities alike. The ad, which features Sweeney discussing the significance of ‘genes’ versus ‘jeans,’ has been interpreted by some as promoting eugenics, while defenders argue it exemplifies exaggerated reactions from ‘woke’ culture.

Since its launch, the campaign has attracted criticism from multiple sectors, including a statement from former President Donald Trump, who praised Sweeney’s ad upon learning she is a registered Republican. ‘If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!’ Trump remarked during a press event in Pennsylvania. Critics have pointed to the ad’s undertones, suggesting its message could be misinterpreted.

Social media has been ablaze with reactions. Senator Ted Cruz chimed in, sharing a photo from the campaign and asserting that the criticism stems from a left-wing backlash against attractive women. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance labeled Sweeney an ‘all-American beautiful girl,’ emphasizing that the Democrats were misreading the ad’s appeal to the youth.

This isn’t the first time a jeans advertisement has stirred social discourse. Historical references include a controversial 1973 Jesus Jeans campaign and provocative ads from Calvin Klein that raised eyebrows in the 1980s. Fashion historian Tony Glenville explained that ‘good advertising creates cut through,’ highlighting the challenges brands face in capturing consumer attention.

Despite the backlash, the ad’s release appears to have had a positive effect on American Eagle’s stock, which saw an increase following the buzz. Experts note that in today’s saturated denim market, bold campaigns need to push boundaries to stand out, even if it risks offending some audiences.

American Eagle has stated, ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is about celebrating the product itself amid the surrounding discourse. While Sweeney has yet to comment on the controversy, her presence in the campaign has undoubtedly put her in the spotlight.