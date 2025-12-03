Sydney Sweeney Dazzles in Old Hollywood Glam at ‘The Housemaid’ Screening

New York City – Sydney Sweeney captivated audiences at a recent screening of “The Housemaid” with her old Hollywood glamour. The actress attended the event on Tuesday evening, stunning in a shimmering white gown covered in crystals.

The gown featured a plunging neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, and an elegant ribbon bow detail at the bust. Sweeney paired her striking dress with a feathered boa draped over her arms as she posed for photographers on the red carpet.

At 28, Sweeney turned back the clock with voluminous retro curls and soft pink makeup. She accentuated her look with delicate jeweled earrings, which added a touch of sparkle without overshadowing her ensemble.

Joining her on the red carpet was co-star Amanda Seyfried, who looked equally fashionable in a soft pink halter gown with ruching at the midsection. The pair’s joint appearance showcased their chemistry while promoting their upcoming film.

The psychological thriller “The Housemaid” is scheduled to hit theaters on December 19. Sweeney stars as Millie, a fresh start-seeking woman who becomes a live-in housemaid for an upscale couple, portrayed by Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. As Millie uncovers unsettling secrets about them, her life spirals into a dangerous situation.

Directed by Paul Feig, the film is based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel, making it one of the final literary adaptations set to release in 2025. Originally meant to launch alongside Timothée Chalamet‘s “Marty Supreme,” it will now open against “Avatar: Fire & Ash.” Anticipation for the film continues to grow as Sweeney and Seyfried showcase their fashion flair during the promotional tour.