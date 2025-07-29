Sydney Sweeney’s Denim Ad Sparks Controversy Over Eugenics Claims

NEW YORK, NY — Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, has sparked a media uproar following the launch of a denim campaign with American Eagle. The campaign, which kicked off last Tuesday, aimed to promote Sweeney’s signature ‘Sydney Jean’ but has been criticized for allegedly endorsing pro-eugenics messaging.

The trouble began with a video ad where Sweeney states, “My body’s composition is determined by my genes,” while referencing both her physical appearance and the jeans she is wearing. Critics quickly likened this messaging to historical eugenics ideology, which promotes the idea of ‘good genes’ and idealizes certain ethnic features.

Media backlash intensified on social platforms like TikTok and X, with users calling out the ad for its perceived implications. In one critical remark, a commentator expressed disapproval, stating, “Sydney Sweeney is a great example of white supremacy being the only way a lot of people derive self-esteem.”

Before the backlash, American Eagle’s Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers praised Sweeney’s endorsement and mentioned the heightened expectations for the campaign to drive sales amidst challenges such as tariffs and a sluggish market. However, after the controversy erupted, American Eagle removed the offensive video from several platforms, including YouTube and Instagram.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, a seasoned brand strategist, suggested that the criticism may stem not just from the ad itself but from a broader cultural feeling of disenfranchisement among social progressives in a politically volatile climate. Similarly, Dory Ellis Garfinkle, CMO of Siegel+Gale, proposed that American Eagle may have intentionally stirred controversy to garner attention.

Despite the uproar, the campaign was initially intended to benefit domestic violence awareness, with a percentage of the sales from the ‘Sydney Jean’ going to the Crisis Text Line. The butterfly motif on the jeans symbolizes this cause, although this positive message has been largely overshadowed by the backlash over the ad’s content.

The brand has yet to respond directly to the criticism, leaving many questions about the decision-making process behind the campaign. The unfolding situation serves as a reminder of how marketing messages can easily collide with cultural sensitivities.