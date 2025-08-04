Sydney Sweeney’s Jeans Ad Sparks Heated National Debate

NEW YORK, NY — The release of a new jeans advertisement featuring actress Sydney Sweeney has ignited a national debate about race, genetics, and politics. The ad from American Eagle, released on August 1, 2025, highlights Sweeney’s charisma alongside a controversial script that references genetics.

In one segment of the ad, Sweeney is seen wearing a revealing jean jacket and makes a pun about genes and jeans, stating, ‘Genes are passed down from parents to offspring.’ In another segment, as the camera zooms in, she remarks, ‘My body’s composition is determined by my genes.’ These statements have stirred conversations among viewers, especially against the backdrop of recent discussions relating to genetics and race in America.

Some critics suggest that the ad plays into narratives linking genetics to societal issues, particularly in light of Donald Trump’s previous comments on “bad genes” in the context of crime. This has led to accusations that the ad taps into divisive societal issues. Cheryl Overton, a brand strategist, commented, ‘This is intentional. This is pointed, and you’re calling out to the consumers that you hope to attract here.’ She further added, ‘If American Eagle is really out there trying to target Americans to the right or to the far right, so be it.’

As social media conversations escalate, many feel that brands must be aware of the cultural nuances of their messaging. ‘Folks are educated, folks are nuanced, and folks are willing to call brands out,’ Overton noted.

The advertisement has become a flashpoint, with reactions ranging from support to outrage as Americans grapple with the connotations of genetics in popular culture.