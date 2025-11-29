Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Enjoy Poolside Romance in Florida Keys

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. — Sydney Sweeney, the star of HBO’s ‘Euphoria‘, spent a sun-soaked Thanksgiving weekend with music mogul Scooter Braun at her luxurious home in the Florida Keys. The couple, who have been linked romantically since June, were seen enjoying playful moments in the pool with friends on Sunday.

The 28-year-old actress flaunted her curves in a one-piece white swimsuit by Gooseberry, while Braun, 44, sported red and white striped swim trunks. At one point, Braun was captured holding Sweeney in the water, both sharing laughs as they played together.

After their playful pool games, which included tossing a beach ball with friends, Sweeney donned striped patchwork shorts. Recently, she confirmed that her previous engagement to fiancé Jonathan Davino ended in March 2025.

The couple first met during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebrations in Venice back in June. Sources reported that Braun was ‘intrigued’ by Sweeney, describing him as ‘confident, but also sweet and very attentive.’ Their relationship appears to have grown strong as they traveled together, including a romantic trip to Lake Tahoe over Labor Day weekend.

In early November, they were seen openly displaying their affection during a stroll in Central Park, marking their first public kiss together. This weekend’s outing follows a more relaxed Thanksgiving holiday, where Sweeney shared a video on social media showcasing her water-skiing skills, while Braun was seen enjoying the beach.

Sweeney’s upcoming projects include starring in ‘The Housemaid‘, a psychological thriller based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel, set to premiere in December. As she navigates her career and personal life, Sweeney has emphasized the importance of surrounding herself with supportive friends and family.

The couple’s romance, marked by laughter and newfound intimacy, continues to unfold amid the public eye as fans eagerly await more updates.