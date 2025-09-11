Sydney Sweeney Stars in New Boxing Biopic ‘Christy’

Toronto, Canada — Sydney Sweeney shines in the new sports biopic “Christy,” portraying boxing legend Christy Martin. The film, directed by David Michôd, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025.

In preparation for her role, Sweeney revealed she gained 30 pounds. She worked closely with a nutritionist and trainers to achieve Martin’s physique. “I was constantly burning it all off,” she explained. “Keeping it all up was quite a challenge.”

The cast includes notable actors such as Katy O'Brien, Merritt Wever, and Ben Foster. Critics are already praising Sweeney’s performance. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman described it as a “game-changing knockout of a performance,” highlighting her ability to capture the joy of victory.

Martin herself expressed admiration for Sweeney’s portrayal. “She wasn’t the beautiful, sexy Sydney — she was the tough rugged Christy in this movie and I think it’s awesome. She kicked ass,” Martin said.

Executive producers of the film include Mirrah Foulkes and John Friedberg, among others. The film aims to reflect Martin’s struggles both in and out of the ring, addressing issues of domestic violence and resilience.

The film is set to be released in theaters on November 7, 2025, with high expectations for awards season.