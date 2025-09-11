Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney Stars in New Boxing Biopic ‘Christy’
Toronto, Canada — Sydney Sweeney shines in the new sports biopic “Christy,” portraying boxing legend Christy Martin. The film, directed by David Michôd, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025.
In preparation for her role, Sweeney revealed she gained 30 pounds. She worked closely with a nutritionist and trainers to achieve Martin’s physique. “I was constantly burning it all off,” she explained. “Keeping it all up was quite a challenge.”
The cast includes notable actors such as Katy O'Brien, Merritt Wever, and Ben Foster. Critics are already praising Sweeney’s performance. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman described it as a “game-changing knockout of a performance,” highlighting her ability to capture the joy of victory.
Martin herself expressed admiration for Sweeney’s portrayal. “She wasn’t the beautiful, sexy Sydney — she was the tough rugged Christy in this movie and I think it’s awesome. She kicked ass,” Martin said.
Executive producers of the film include Mirrah Foulkes and John Friedberg, among others. The film aims to reflect Martin’s struggles both in and out of the ring, addressing issues of domestic violence and resilience.
The film is set to be released in theaters on November 7, 2025, with high expectations for awards season.
Recent Posts
- Sean Avery’s Romance Novel ‘Summer Skate’ Hits Shelves
- OpenAI Signs $300 Billion Computing Deal with Oracle for Future Growth
- Pumas Eye Loan for Anthony Martial, Player Hesitant on Salary Cut
- Kavanaugh’s Comments on ICE Patrols Spark Civil Rights Backlash
- Coetzee Thrives in Hong Kong Following Career Setbacks
- Charlie Kirk Injured in Shooting Incident in Utah
- Hong Kong Cricketer Reflects on Journey to International Play
- Cal Poly Humboldt Names Richard Carvajal as New President
- Nina Dobrev and Shaun White End Engagement After Five Years
- Virginia State University Closes Amid Threat on September 11
- Tamron Hall Kicks Off Season Seven with Exciting Guests and Milestones
- U.S. Treasury Yield Fluctuates Amid Mixed Economic Signals
- Horoscope Predictions for September 11, 2025
- Sydney Sweeney Stars in New Boxing Biopic ‘Christy’
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand to Modernize Financial Regulations by 2026
- South Korean Workers Detained in ICE Raid Return Home Amid Tensions
- Spielberg Reflects on Jaws at Academy Museum Exhibition
- Wisconsin Takes On Alabama in High-Stakes SEC Clash
- Excitement Builds for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards This Weekend
- 17-Year-Old Killed in Tampa Apartment Complex Shooting