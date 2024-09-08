Sydney Train Network Disrupted by Urgent Repairs

Sydney‘s train network experienced significant disruption on Monday morning due to urgent repairs at Central Station.

Major lines affected include the T9 Northern line, T1 North Shore line, and T1 Western line, leading to extensive delays and numerous cancelled services.

Between 8 am and 9 am, over a third of all services from Burwood were cancelled, while the few trains still operating faced delays of approximately 40 minutes.

Commuters have been advised to utilize Metro services where possible, as Sydney Trains works to increase service availability.

Transport for NSW‘s rail operations director, Jas Tumber, stated that the repairs were necessitated by a broken rail at Central Station, which required cutting out and replacing a section of the rail. This process is complex and challenging while the train network continues to operate.

These delays are not connected to a separate incident at Sydney Airport‘s Domestic Terminal on Sunday night, where a man collapsed and died on the platform.

Authorities have confirmed that they are conducting an investigation into the man’s death, establishing a crime scene for a forensic examination.

In light of the ongoing rail disruptions, Sydney Trains has organized shuttle services between key locations such as Wynyard and Hornsby, as well as Berowra and North Sydney.

Passengers are encouraged to check transport apps and listen for announcements to stay updated on service changes and delays.