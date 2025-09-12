Syracuse Football Hosts Colgate in Exciting FCS Matchup

Syracuse, New York — The Syracuse Orange football team (1-1) will host the Colgate Raiders (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at the JMA Wireless Dome. This game marks the Orange’s only FCS opponent of the season and holds significant rivalry history.

Syracuse is coming off a thrilling overtime victory against the Connecticut Huskies, where they rallied from a 17-6 deficit to win 20-17. Quarterback Steve Angeli displayed his skill, throwing for 416 yards and two touchdowns. The Orange’s comeback included a 90-yard drive and a crucial late-game focus that sent the contest into overtime.

Before the win against UConn, coach Fran Brown was displeased with the team’s performance, prompting a players-only meeting at halftime during their previous loss to No. 24 Tennessee. Following the UConn game, Brown had the team run sprints as a way to instill urgency and discipline.

Colgate has struggled this season, suffering losses to Monmouth and Villanova. Despite their record, the Raiders have shown competitiveness, with quarterback Zach Osborne throwing for 239 yards and two touchdowns in their latest game against Villanova. Receiver Treyvhon Saunders stood out, making 10 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown.

This upcoming game is part of a historic rivalry, with Syracuse holding a slight edge in wins. In the past, the Orange dominated the series, winning 11 consecutive matchups between 1951 and 1961. Their latest encounter in 2023 ended with a decisive 65-0 win for Syracuse.

The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans can watch the action live on the ACC Network. Syracuse will continue with its Atlantic Coast Conference slate after this matchup, making this game a critical opportunity for both teams to gain momentum.