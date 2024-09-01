Sports
Syracuse Football Kicks Off the Fran Brown Era with a Victory Over Ohio University
The Syracuse Orange football team opened its 2024-2025 season today against Ohio University in the newly renovated JMA Wireless Dome. The game, broadcasted on the ACC Network, marks the beginning of the Fran Brown era for the Orange, following a disappointing previous season.
Syracuse, who finished last season with a record of 6-7, faced off against the Bobcats, who had a strong season with a record of 10-3. The Orange fans were eager to see how the new coaching staff, led by Fran Brown, would transform the team.
In the first quarter, Ohio University took the lead with a 42-yard field goal from K Gianni Spetic. Following this, Syracuse’s quarterback, Kyle McCord, a transfer from Ohio State, made his debut. The Orange responded with a touchdown pass from McCord to Oronde Gadsden II, giving Syracuse a 7-6 lead.
As the first half progressed, Syracuse managed to increase its lead to 17-9 with another touchdown pass from McCord to Trebor Pena just before halftime. The Orange’s defense held strong, despite a few challenges, and finished the half with a slight advantage.
The second half began with Ohio cutting into Syracuse’s lead with a touchdown run from Anthony Tyus III. However, Syracuse answered back with two more touchdowns from McCord, further extending their lead. The game highlighted Syracuse’s offensive prowess, particularly McCord’s performance and his connection with Pena, who scored three touchdowns during the match.
Despite a late surge from Ohio with another touchdown from Tyus, Syracuse held on to win the game with a final score of 38-22. This victory not only represents a promising start for Coach Fran Brown’s tenure but also signifies hope for the Syracuse fan base moving forward.
Recent Posts
- Ellie Challis Claims Gold at Paralympic Games in Paris
- Wimbledon 2025 Public Ballot for Tickets Now Open
- Reflections on Back-to-School Day: A Grandparent’s Perspective
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby