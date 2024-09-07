Sports
Syracuse Football Secures Victory Over Georgia Tech
The Syracuse Orange football team improved its record to 2-0 with a narrow 31-28 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during an intense game at the JMA Dome.
Syracuse controlled the game for the majority of the match, until the final eight minutes when Georgia Tech surged back with two touchdowns, raising tensions among the home crowd.
A crucial third down completion from quarterback Kyle McCord to receiver Oronde Gadsden both relieved the Orange fans and prevented a dramatic late-game collapse.
The Orange offense started strong, with Trebor Pena scoring his fourth touchdown of the season on an 11-yard pass from McCord on the opening drive.
Georgia Tech quickly equalized when quarterback Haynes King evaded a defender, running 21 yards for a touchdown. Following a stalled drive for Syracuse and a blocked field goal attempt by Brady Denaburg, the first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie.
McCord and Pena connected again for a touchdown early in the second quarter, giving Syracuse a seven-point lead. A defensive stop led to another touchdown pass from McCord to Gadsden, increasing the lead to 14 points. However, King answered with his second rushing touchdown, slicing the deficit, and the first half concluded with Syracuse ahead 21-14.
After halftime, Syracuse extended its lead with a field goal, and despite some missed opportunities, they maintained momentum into the fourth quarter.
Key defensive plays by Fadil Diggs allowed Syracuse to regain possession, leading to another touchdown pass from McCord, putting the Orange up by 17 points.
Georgia Tech, however, found their rhythm and scored again, making it 31-21 with just over five minutes left. Syracuse’s failure to recover an onside kick allowed Tech to score another touchdown, narrowing the margin to just three points.
In the closing moments of the game, McCord’s passing skills shone as he completed critical conversions that helped secure the victory for Syracuse. McCord finished the day with 380 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Gadsden and Pena each recorded two touchdowns.
Following this match, Syracuse will enjoy a week off before hosting Stanford on September 20th at the JMA Dome.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State