Syracuse Gears Up for ACC Showdown Against Duke on December 28

Syracuse, New York – The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is set to host the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 4 p.m. ET, marking the start of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play for both teams.

Currently, the Orange hold an impressive 11-1 record, having recently secured a dominant victory against Mercyhurst with a score of 106-40. This win precedes their highly anticipated matchup against Duke, which will be broadcast on ACC Network.

Syracuse’s standout player, Uche Izoje, has been pivotal in their success, recording a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds in the last game. Coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s team has shown strong form this season, especially at home, where they boast a perfect 9-0 record. Syracuse aims to extend their 11-game home winning streak, a run that dates back to last season.

The Blue Devils enter the clash with a 6-6 overall record, facing tough competition in previous games, including losses to ranked teams like #2 South Carolina and #3 UCLA. Duke’s recent win against Virginia Tech (70-54) showcases their potential, but they have historically struggled against Syracuse, holding a 10-3 record against the Orange since 1995.

Fans are encouraged to wear orange to the JMA Wireless Dome to support the team. The atmosphere promises to be electric as Syracuse aims for its first home victory against Duke since 2018. With Izoje leading the charge and a balanced team averaging over 70 points per game, the Orange look to make a statement in their ACC opener.

With both teams having participated in early ACC games, this matchup sets the stage for an exciting and competitive showdown.