Syracuse Native Carina Sposato Nominated for Emmy Awards Tonight

Syracuse, NY — Carina Sposato, a Syracuse native and graduate, is nominated for an Emmy tonight for her work on the acclaimed Netflix series “Adolescence.” The 77th Emmy Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

This is Sposato’s first Emmy nomination and she shares it with 13 others in the production team, including notable figures such as actor Brad Pitt and actor Stephen Graham, who also stars in the series. Sposato has served as the co-executive producer on the limited series, which is a four-episode psychological drama released in March.

Her mother, Joanna, who continues to live in Syracuse, expressed her excitement. “I’m just thrilled for her. She’s a hard worker and I’m just very, very proud,” she told syracuse.com on Saturday.

Set in West Yorkshire, England, “Adolescence” follows the story of a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller, played by newcomer Owen Cooper, who is accused of murdering his classmate. The crime drama has received significant praise and has become Netflix’s second most-watched show globally, accumulating over 142.6 million views within its first 91 days of release.

Other nominees in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category include “Black Mirror,” “Dying for Sex,” “Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story,” and “The Penguin.” Sposato, currently residing in California, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Film Studies from Yale University and is the Head of Television at Department M, a production studio founded by Mike Larocca and Michael Schaefer. She previously worked at Plan B Entertainment for over three years, where she was involved in the production of “Adolescence.”

The Emmy Awards will be available to stream live or watched later through CBS.