Syria Secures First Intercontinental Cup Title with Victory Over India
In a disappointing final match of the 2024 Intercontinental Cup, the Indian national football team faced a heavy defeat against Syria, losing 0-3 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.
The Syrian team established an early advantage in the seventh minute with a goal from Mahmoud Alaswad, who capitalized on a lack of clarity from the Indian defense, directing the ball past goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with the outside of his boot.
As the first half progressed, Syria maintained control with 64 percent possession, while India struggled to penetrate the Syrian half. A notable chance for Syria to extend their lead occurred in the 21st minute, when Alaa Dali narrowly missed a clear opportunity.
India’s first real attempt came in the 28th minute from Lallianzuala Chhangte, but his shot was off target. Close to halftime, Sahal Abdul Samad nearly equalized, yet his shot was expertly denied by Syrian goalkeeper Elias Hadaya.
The second half saw India coming back stronger, creating several chances, particularly with Chhangte testing Hadaya multiple times. Despite the offensive efforts, India could not find the back of the net.
The turning point came in the 76th minute when Syria scored again through Daleho Irandust, who outmaneuvered India’s defense. The situation was worsened for the Blue Tigers when, during stoppage time, Mahmoud Al Mawas countered effectively, setting up Pablo Sabbag for the final goal, sealing a 3-0 victory for Syria.
