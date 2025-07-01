SZA and LUCKI Reflect on Their Early Days in Music

Los Angeles, CA – SZA celebrated her Grammy win for Best R&B Song while reminiscing about her past with fellow artist LUCKI. The Chicago rapper recently shared his experiences of nearly signing with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) during an interview, revealing how he and SZA lived together in their early careers.

LUCKI expressed his admiration for TDE, saying, “I wanted to get signed to TDE super bad around that time. […] I used to just see how they was like a family and developing an artist.” He recalled staying in a Hollywood residence where SZA lived upstairs while he was pursuing his dreams.

During their time at the same house, LUCKI often wore SZA’s merchandise from her album “Ctrl” because he had no clothes of his own. After the interview aired, SZA took to Instagram to showcase her support for LUCKI, posting, “Fun fact we lived in the same house briefly [crying-laughing emoji] so proud of him [heart hands emoji].”

In his conversation, LUCKI also mentioned never meeting Kendrick Lamar, another prominent TDE artist. He noted the irony of their different paths in music, with SZA and LUCKI achieving success in their respective genres despite their divergent styles.

As SZA prepares for her upcoming performances in Europe this summer, LUCKI is set to release a new album soon. Fans are excited about the future projects from both artists, who continue to support each other from different corners of the music industry.