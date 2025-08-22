SZA’s SOS Makes History with Record Billboard Chart Performance

New York, NY – August 20, 2025 – R&B superstar SZA‘s album, SOS, continues to make waves on the Billboard 200 chart, marking a historic achievement for female artists.

More than two and a half years after its initial release, SOS remains a dominant force in American music. The album recently dipped from No. 8 to No. 10 on the Billboard 200, solidifying its status as the first album by a female artist to stay in the top 10 for 100 weeks.

Specifically among albums released by individual artists, SOS now ranks as only the third album in U.S. history to achieve 100 weeks in the Billboard 200’s top 10. The only other albums to reach this milestone belong to country artist Morgan Wallen, who has done it twice with Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing at a Time.

In addition to its impressive performance on the Billboard 200, SOS is also performing well in other areas. SZA is currently ranked second on the Top R&B Albums chart and third on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album is also seventh on the Top Streaming Albums chart, which encompasses all music genres.

Since entering the Billboard 200 in December 2022, SOS has spent 140 weeks on the chart, with only 40 of those weeks spent outside of the top 10. It also had a strong showing, featuring 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1. However, it still trails behind SZA’s previous album Ctrl, which spent a total of 427 weeks on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 3.