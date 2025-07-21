Taberner Faces Herbert in ATP Croatia Open Round of 32

UMAG, Croatia – Carlos Taberner will compete against Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the round of 32 at the ATP Croatia Open on Tuesday, July 21, 2025, at 10:30 AM ET.

According to a predictive model that ran 10,000 simulations, Taberner has a 63% chance of defeating Herbert in their matchup. Additionally, he is projected to have a 60% chance of winning the first set.

The latest betting odds reflect this sentiment, with Taberner favored at -227 on the moneyline, while Herbert’s odds stand at +175. For the first set, Taberner is listed at -189, and Herbert at +150.

Stats Insider notes that while Taberner is statistically more likely to win, there may be value in betting on Herbert due to the current odds. The experts recommend careful consideration of these probabilities before placing bets.

The match promises to deliver an exciting clash as both players vie for advancement in the tournament. The predictions provided are based on thorough data analysis and aim to inform sports bettors.

For those interested in responsible gambling, assistance is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.