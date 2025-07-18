Taco Bell Launches Luxe Value Menu in Indianapolis Test
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Taco Bell has rolled out a new Luxe Value Menu, testing it at select locations in Indianapolis as of July 17, 2025. This exciting menu introduces five new offerings, all priced at $3 or less, designed to satisfy diverse cravings without sacrificing flavor.
The fast-food chain, known for its innovative menu updates, unveiled the Luxe Value Menu after revealing plans to introduce dozens of new items throughout the year. The new offerings include the Chipotle Ranch Chicken Stacker, Beefy Potato Loaded Griller, Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip, a Mini Taco Salad, and Salted Caramel Churros.
The Chipotle Ranch Chicken Stacker features grilled white-meat chicken, along with creamy Chipotle sauces, all perfectly folded in Taco Bell’s signature Stacker format. Meanwhile, the Beefy Potato Loaded Griller combines seasoned beef, crispy potato bites, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Chipotle Sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream for a hand-held meal option.
For those looking for a sharable side, customers can enjoy Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip, which layers seasoned beef, beans, Nacho Cheese Sauce, sour cream, and a three-cheese blend, served with tortilla chips for easy scooping.
The Mini Taco Salad stands out as an innovative rendition of a fan favorite, presented in a crispy tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, Chipotle Sauce, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Lastly, the Salted Caramel Churros, crispy outside and creamy inside, provide a sweet finish to the Luxe experience.
Although the new menu items are tempting, Taco Bell states they will only be available at select Indianapolis locations while supplies last. Feedback from customers during this testing phase will determine if the Luxe Value Menu will be expanded to other markets nationwide.
After experiencing the new Mini Taco Salad at the Live Más Live event, interest is high in the hopes that Indianapolis patrons will enjoy the offerings, potentially paving the way for these tasty treats to become available to a wider audience.
