Tadej Pogacar Dominates Stage 14 of the 2025 Tour de France

PAU, France — Tadej Pogacar continued to assert his dominance on the 2025 Tour de France during Stage 14 on Saturday, July 19, as riders faced a challenging route through the Pyrenees.

With over 180 kilometers remaining, a breakaway group formed but struggled against the peloton led by Lidl-Trek. Jonathan Milan launched an attack in an attempt to secure points in the sprints, later leading the peloton and claiming 20 points while extending his lead over Pogacar.

As the race progressed, the conditions remained damp from earlier rains, complicating the riders’ efforts. A crash impacted Clement Berthet from the Decathlon team, who received medical attention for his injuries.

Skjelmoose from Lidl-Trek faced difficulties as he collided with road furniture but managed to return to the race after quick repairs. Meanwhile, frontrunners Thymen Arensman and Lenny Martinez led a small breakaway of four riders, including Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio.

As riders approached the Col du Tourmalet, historically significant for its grueling climbs, the excitement heightened. Several cyclists pondered whether to attempt a breakaway, with many knowing that newer riders may struggle against Pogacar’s evident capabilities.

Steff Cras, another competitor, abandoned due to illness, adding to the day’s tension as teams watched their members dwindle. As peloton members raced against the clock through difficult terrain, each leader’s tactic increased the suspense of who would succeed by day’s end.

The question loomed: could anyone breakaway from Pogacar’s fierce grip, with the understanding that this year’s champion sought to cement his legacy with another stage victory?

Today’s race would serve as a landmark moment, with cycling enthusiasts keenly aware that Pogacar’s relentless pacing puts him in line for historical recognition, reminiscent of cycling greats like Eddy Merckx.