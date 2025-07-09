Tadej Pogacar Wins Stage 4, Claims 100th Career Victory

Rouen, France – Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates claimed his 100th professional victory by winning Stage 4 of the Tour de France on Tuesday. Pogacar outpaced Mathieu van der Poel and Jonas Vingegaard during a thrilling finish to the 174.2-kilometer stage from Amiens to Rouen.

The stage featured five categorized climbs in the last 50 kilometers, which set the stage for a dramatic showdown among the top contenders. Pogacar established his dominance on the climb up the Rampe Saint-Hilaire, launching his decisive attack five kilometers from the finish line.

“I hope today that everyone was on the limit. I tried an attack on the second-to-last and last climbs, and Jonas [Vingegaard] followed me,” Pogacar said. “I am super proud of the team today. Amazing. It was such a nice victory.”

Pogacar’s climb reinforced his position in the race, tying him on time with Van der Poel at the top of the general classification. However, Van der Poel retained the yellow jersey due to count back rules.

This win marks the 18th stage victory for the 26-year-old Slovenian in the Tour de France as he aims for a fourth overall title. “To win at the Tour is incredible, in this jersey even more, and to have 100 victories is amazing,” he added.

Scotland’s Oscar Onley, competing in only his second Tour de France, finished fourth among elite riders, moving up to seventh in the overall standings.

On Wednesday, the riders will face the first of two individual time trials over a challenging 33-kilometer course around Caen. Remco Evenepoel, the 25-year-old current world and Olympic champion in time trials, is anticipated to excel in this stage despite being almost a minute down in the overall race.