Tagir Ulanbekov Faces Azat Maksum at UFC Baku This Weekend

Baku, Azerbaijan

Tagir Ulanbekov will battle Azat Maksum this Saturday at UFC Baku, a fight that marks a significant change in expectations for both fighters. Originally scheduled to face Kyoji Horiguchi, Ulanbekov now encounters Maksum, who is eager to prove himself as he steps into the octagon for what many consider the biggest fight of his career.

Ulanbekov, a fighter trained at the renowned Eagles camp, is expected to rely on his superior wrestling skills. He averages 3.56 takedowns per fight, with a success rate of 47%, along with attempting 1.7 submissions in each bout. His striking is also solid, landing 3.13 strikes per minute while maintaining a 47% accuracy. Meanwhile, Maksum aims to disrupt his plans. The Kazakh fighter faced his first professional defeat recently but comes into this bout with an unbeaten record prior to that loss.

Both fighters share similar physical attributes; they are both southpaws standing at 5’7″ with a 70-inch reach. However, their fighting styles differ significantly. While Ulanbekov seeks to dominate the fight with grappling, Maksum tends to rely on a scrambler’s approach with more volume in his strikes, landing an average of 2.80 strikes per minute at a 23% accuracy.

Betting odds heavily favor Ulanbekov at -550, indicating a notable skill gap perceived by oddsmakers between a ranked contender and a rising prospect like Maksum, sitting at +400. BetMGM also offers props suggesting that an early finish is likely, with odds for the fight to go the distance set at +145.

As the fight approaches, fans eagerly speculate on the outcome. Ulanbekov’s path to victory hinges on his wrestling and ground control, while Maksum must find ways to defend against takedowns and capitalize on striking exchanges. Their fighting strategies will ultimately determine the action inside the octagon this weekend.