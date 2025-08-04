Tahiti Pro Surf Competition Returns to Teahupo’o This August

PAPEETE, Tahiti — The Pacific Ocean is set to roar again as the 25th edition of the Tahiti Pro kicks off from August 7 to 16, 2025. This event, an integral part of the World Surf League (WSL) championship circuit, takes place at the renowned Teahupo’o reef, known for its challenging waves.

The Tahiti Pro is not just another surfing competition; it is one of the most thrilling and feared stops on the global tour. It also serves as a preview for the surfing events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where Teahupo’o will be featured.

This landmark anniversary will bring together the best surfers from around the world, all vying to conquer the legendary and perilous waves. Fans will closely watch each maneuver, wipeout, and barrel ride from across the globe.

Polynésie la 1ère will provide extensive coverage of the event, ensuring viewers don’t miss a moment. A dynamic duo will be in the broadcast booth to share their insights and local perspectives about the waves that pulse with the heart of Polynesia.

With excitement building, surfing enthusiasts are eager to witness the action unfold and celebrate the 25 years of the Tahiti Pro.