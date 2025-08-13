Take-Two CEO Confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Amid High Expectations

NEW YORK, NY — Take-Two Interactive‘s CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026. This announcement has stirred excitement among gamers, especially following the game’s previous planned release in 2025.

During an interview with CNBC, Zelnick expressed confidence in the new date, saying, “My level of conviction is very, very high.” He noted that although Rockstar Games has many projects in the works, GTA 6 is the company’s primary focus.

Fans have experienced mixed emotions, balancing anticipation and skepticism due to Rockstar’s history of delaying major releases. Zelnick acknowledged this by stating that while shareholders are eager, the company doesn’t aim to disappoint fans by exaggerating expectations. He added, “Rockstar’s whole stock in trade is to have these extraordinary expectations, and still to beat them.”

Take-Two’s most recent quarterly earnings report indicated nearly 93 million views on YouTube for a recent GTA trailer, marking it as the biggest non-music video debut on the platform. This response showcases the immense popularity surrounding the franchise.

While GTA 6 will officially launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, discussions about a potential PC release remain open-ended. The latest report has fueled ideas around pricing too, with speculation of the game possibly costing $80 or more, reflecting industry trends toward higher launch prices.

Analysts believe that with its significant budget focusing on gameplay innovation and quality content, the anticipated price could be justified. Zelnick stated, “We strive to deliver more value than what we charge,” indicating plans for deluxe editions with additional content.

The storyline will feature protagonists Jason and Lucia, set in a fictional state called Leonida, inspired by Florida, especially Vice City. Rockstar aims to redefine the open-world genre with this installment, presenting players with an engaging narrative intertwined with groundbreaking gameplay.

Despite the excitement about the set release date, history suggests that gamers should brace for potential delays, as Rockstar prioritizes delivering polished experiences. However, the current financial performance of Take-Two, reporting $1.42 billion in net bookings for Q2 2025, suggests strong backing for GTA 6’s development.

As the anticipated launch approaches, fans remain hopeful, yet realistic about the potential for changes to the timeline. With significant interest in the game, both Zelnick and Take-Two maintain that GTA 6 could set new standards in the world of AAA gaming.