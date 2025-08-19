Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release

COLOGNE, Germany — Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced the remaster of the classic JRPG, Tales of Xillia, set to launch on October 30, 2025. This game will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Tales of Xillia originally debuted in 2011 in Japan and made its way to North America and Europe in 2013 for the PlayStation 3. It features two main characters, Jude Mathis, a medical student, and Milla Maxwell, a mysterious woman accompanied by spirits. The duo must collaborate to sabotage a dangerous weapon, known as the Lance of Kresnik.

This remaster includes several enhancements such as graphical upgrades, improved gameplay mechanics, and quality-of-life features aimed at modernizing the user experience. Players will find the Grade Shop available right from the start, allowing the purchase of items using earned GRADE points.

The game now features an auto-save function, encounter customization options, and the ability to adjust subtitle settings during battles. The removal of battles can also be achieved through the new “Encounters” setting in the Options menu.

While the remaster is not expected to include major narrative changes or new scenes, Bandai Namco aims to retain the essence of the original while polishing the gameplay. Additionally, previous downloadable content will also be included, enhancing the original storyline.

Fans of the franchise have reacted positively to the announcement, expressing hope that the sequel, Tales of Xillia 2, might receive a remaster as well. The official Tales social media account revealed the remaster during gamescom 2025, making it an exciting event for long-time followers of the series.

With the remaster on the horizon, players will soon be able to revisit Rieze Maxia and traverse through a vibrant world once more.