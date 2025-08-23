Business
Talk of New Stimulus Payments Gains Traction Amid Inflation Concerns
Washington, D.C. — As inflation impacts American households, discussions about potential new stimulus payments are heating up. On July 25, former President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of sending tax rebate checks to American taxpayers, stating, “We have so much money coming in, we’re thinking about a little rebate. But the big thing we want to do is pay down debt.”
The idea comes as Trump proposes using revenue generated from new tariffs to finance these rebates. However, any stimulus payment would require congressional approval, and there has been no formal announcement regarding new payments. Expectations for a check to emerge in 2025 remain low.
The U.S. government previously issued three rounds of stimulus checks during the pandemic, offering significant financial assistance to families. The first round provided up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples, with subsequent rounds offering $600 and $1,400, respectively. The window to claim these payments has closed, with all claims for the third stimulus check needing to be filed by April 15, 2025.
“There is no recovery rebate credit for taxpayers to claim,” stated an IRS spokesperson, dismissing rumors that checks would be distributed soon. As of now, taxpayers can track their past refunds using the IRS online tools. Generally, electronic filings are processed faster than paper returns, with most refunds issued within three weeks.
Trump’s comments about a potential tariff rebate follow similar discussions in Congress. Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley introduced the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025, which aims to send checks of at least $600 per individual, potentially totaling $2,400 for a family of four. However, this proposal has yet to gain traction in the Senate.
Despite these discussions, officials emphasize caution, as misinformation about upcoming rebates circulates. Updates from credible sources indicate that income criteria and specifics on rebate amounts are still undetermined.
The Treasury Department reported a $27 billion surplus in June, driven by higher customs duties from tariffs. However, it remains to be seen how this revenue will be allocated, and whether it will result in direct payments to citizens. Still, interest continues to grow as families look for relief amid ongoing economic pressures.
“We’re thinking about a rebate,” Trump reiterated, yet, it is crucial to note that until there is concrete legislation, any hopes for a fourth round of stimulus checks remain speculative.
