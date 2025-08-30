Sports
Tallahassee Prepares for Busy FSU Football Game Days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The City of Tallahassee and Florida State University police departments are gearing up to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for fans attending home football games this season. As the kickoff of college football approaches, both police departments have outlined essential traffic tips for game days.
Police officers from the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) will begin managing traffic signals along Pensacola Street between Duval Street and Chieftan Way three hours before the game. These signals will switch to ‘flash’ mode to prioritize traffic heading to Doak Campbell Stadium. Motorists not attending the game should expect significant delays due to the traffic pattern, particularly two hours before kickoff until approximately 30 minutes after.
For easy access, drivers are advised to use Ocala Road and Monroe Street for north-south travel to avoid congestion. On October 11 and November 1, both Florida State University and Florida A&M University will host home games, which is expected to increase traffic around the area.
Normal operations will adjust for the games, especially for the season opener against Alabama, where stadium gates will open two hours before the game, except for Gates J, H, and K, which open later. All other gates will open three hours before kickoff, providing fans ample time to enter.
The SeminoleSafe app will assist those navigating the stadium area. This app provides real-time directions to parking lots, game day updates, and even weather data. It can be particularly helpful during large game days when traffic changes frequently.
Post-game traffic flow will also be managed. Pensacola Street east of the stadium will be one-way, reducing congestion when fans leave. Northbound traffic will be restricted on certain streets after games to streamline the exit process.
As safety remains a top priority, FSUPD emphasizes the importance of the clear bag policy and proper waste disposal, especially with grilling equipment. With game day crowds expected to exceed the stadium’s capacity, fans are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
As the city of Tallahassee prepares for a busy football season, both law enforcement agencies continue to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees.
