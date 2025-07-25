Tame Impala Drops New Single ‘End Of Summer’ After Five-Year Hiatus

Sydney, Australia – Tame Impala, the popular Australian music project led by Kevin Parker, has released a new single titled “End Of Summer” on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 2 PM AEST. This marks the first release under Columbia Records after a five-year wait for fans.

The new track will be accompanied by a music video directed by Julian Klincewicz, known for his work with artists like Beyonce, and both were launched simultaneously on Tame Impala’s official social media channels. Fans speculate that a 13-track album is in the works, although the release date remains unconfirmed.

According to a press release, “End Of Summer” draws inspiration from the rich history of dance music and offers a futuristic take on rave culture. The song is designed to evoke the vibes of acid house from 1989, mid-90s free parties, and bush doofs in Australia’s remote outback.

Parker teased the single through a series of posts on Tame Impala’s Instagram earlier this week. He began with a cryptic series of photos captioned “Been busy,” showcasing his time in the studio and notes indicating that 13 tracks were “done” and “mixed.” A subsequent video featured only emoji eyes, building anticipation for the release.

In addition to the static posts, fans received glimpses through videos, including one showing feet running on an abandoned train track with an electronic beat, emphasizing the word: FRIDAY. Another video instructed followers to “Clear 7 minutes of your schedule.”

Parker has been active lately, joining electro-pop group Justice on tour, where he has served as their opening DJ. At the Primavera Sound festival last month, he debuted another new track at Nitsa Club in Barcelona, blending nostalgia from his earlier work with new house influences.

Adding to the intrigue, fans discovered a message hidden in Tame Impala’s website code reading, “iwaitedtiltheendofsummerandiranoutoftime.” This has led to speculation that it could represent a lyric, album title, or hint at a late summer release. The website currently also states that something is “available soon,” possibly suggesting the upcoming album will be available for pre-order.