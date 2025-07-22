Tame Impala Teases New Music Release This Summer

Los Angeles, CA — Tame Impala, the popular Australian music project led by Kevin Parker, has hinted at a new album after five years of silence. The announcement comes as fans eagerly anticipate fresh sounds from the acclaimed artist.

Parker, who is rarely active on social media, posted cryptic videos on Instagram and TikTok, culminating in the phrase ‘END OF SUMMER.’ He recently shared a series of photos from the studio with the caption “Been busy.” The images featured studio shots and a whiteboard indicating 13 completed and mixed tracks.

Another post included a brief, silent video captioned only with a set of emoji eyes, igniting speculation about a new song titled ‘End Of Summer.’ Followers are excited to listen to the clip and speculate whether it might serve as the lead single or the album title.

Parker joined the electro-pop group Justice on tour, where he has been the opener, and performed a DJ set in Barcelona last month at Primavera Sound, debuting a new song from Tame Impala. This new track blends elements of his early garage rock sound with a modern house vibe.

Adding to the excitement, sharp-eyed fans discovered a hidden message on Tame Impala’s website. The code includes the phrase “iwaitedtiltheendofsummerandiranoutoftime,” raising speculation about its meaning—possibly a lyric or a hint at the album’s release timing. The website also states that new content is ‘available soon.’

While specifics about the release date remain unclear, speculation suggests it may arrive by late August in the Northern Hemisphere. Fans of Tame Impala are eagerly awaiting any updates as summer approaches.