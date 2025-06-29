Tammy Abraham Set to Join Besiktas from Roma

ROME, Italy – Tammy Abraham is poised to leave AS Roma and join Turkish club Besiktas in a permanent transfer. The English striker recently completed a loan spell at AC Milan and is now finalizing his move to Turkey.

According to renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Besiktas and Roma have reached a verbal agreement for the transfer, which is expected to be around €20 million. Abraham has already accepted the move and is preparing to travel for a medical exam.

Abraham’s time at Roma has been a rollercoaster, highlighted by a stellar first season where he scored 27 goals. However, injuries have plagued his subsequent performances, limiting his impact on the pitch. This transfer represents a fresh start for the 27-year-old forward, who has struggled to find consistency in recent years.

Initial reports suggested the possibility of a loan deal with an option to buy, but sources indicate that Roma is keen to finalize a permanent arrangement quickly. The transfer is expected to alleviate some of Roma’s financial pressures, particularly in light of the upcoming Financial Fair Play requirements.

While it remains unclear whether Abraham’s move was influenced by the recent appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjær at Besiktas, the confirmation of the deal marks a significant chapter in his career. The two clubs are reportedly finalizing the necessary paperwork, with the deal expected to complete in the coming hours.

Abraham’s journey started at Chelsea, where he was a product of their youth academy. His career has seen ups and downs, with his initial transfer to Roma in 2021 worth approximately €41 million. As he heads to Besiktas, fans and analysts alike hope this new venture reignites his goal-scoring prowess.