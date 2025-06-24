Tammy Bruce Faces Backlash for Controversial Comments About Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce has stirred controversy after a clip from a May interview surfaced in which she claimed the United States is the best country on Earth “next to Israel.” The statement ignited backlash, especially among supporters of the “America First” movement, following recent U.S. military actions in Iran.

The remarks were made during an interview on the Israeli news channel i24, where Bruce expressed pride in her role within the State Department. “It’s an honor to be able to make a difference … in the greatest country on Earth, next to Israel!” she said, smiling.

The clip gained traction on social media after independent journalist Ken Klippenstein shared it, accumulating over 5 million views. Critics have called for Bruce’s resignation, arguing that her comments undermine the “America First” ethos, a central theme of Trump’s presidency.

In response to the backlash, Bruce defended her words, stating they were taken out of context. “My work obviously speaks for itself, which is a reflection of my love for the United States… The assertion by certain anonymous users online is a typically out-of-context and absurd effort to create fake news for clicks and to smear,” she told Newsweek.

The controversy is heightened by the backdrop of recent U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Many Americans, including some Republican supporters, oppose military involvement in the region. Up to 60% of Americans were reported to disapprove of U.S. actions in Iran as of mid-June.

Pundits and political commentators have reacted to Bruce’s comments, with some defending her while others express outrage. Critics suggest Bruce’s comments reflect a broader pattern of prioritizing U.S. foreign relations with Israel over domestic interests.

As the conversation continues online, it remains uncertain how this incident will impact Bruce’s position within the administration and the larger “America First” rhetoric overall.