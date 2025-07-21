Tammy Slaton Celebrates Weight Loss Milestone with New Photos

Reality star Tammy Slaton, 38, is celebrating her successful weight-loss journey with fans on social media. On Sunday, July 21, Slaton posted new photos showcasing her transformation, including one where she wore black shapewear and smiled widely.

Fans expressed their admiration and support in the comments section. One user noted, “Brought a tear to my eye. It’s been honestly so inspiring to watch your journey. Never been more prouder of a stranger in my life! Well done, Tammy!” Another commented, “Tammy you look absolutely amazing! Honestly so proud of you!”

Slaton recently opened up about her experience after undergoing skin removal surgery following her significant weight loss. In an interview with PEOPLE, she conveyed her emotional journey, saying, “After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery. I was overwhelmed with excitement.”

In January, Slaton traveled to Pittsburgh for the surgery with Dr. J. Peter Rubin at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. During the eight-hour procedure, doctors removed over 15 pounds of excess skin from her chin, arms, and lower stomach. She was so well-recovered that she returned home from the hospital four days early.

On the season finale of her show, *1000-Lb. Sisters*, Slaton’s siblings praised her for her transformation. Sister Misty said, “Oh my God, she looks great. When she started, she weighed 730 lbs. and we couldn’t even get her to walk to the mailbox. Now she’s lost 500 lbs. I am so proud of her it’s just unreal.”