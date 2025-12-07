Tammy Wilson Defends Russell Wilson Amid Thanksgiving Dinner Controversy

NEW YORK, NY – Tammy Wilson went viral after speaking out against Trevone Boykin’s recent comments about a Thanksgiving dinner at her son Russell Wilson‘s home. The remarks came during a podcast where Boykin described the 2016 dinner as ‘weird’ and criticized the absence of Wilson’s family.

In her defense of her son, Tammy Wilson aimed to correct the timeline and counter the narrative circulating online, especially as Russell faces a challenging season with the New York Giants. She clarified that the Thanksgiving gathering occurred when the family was in Florida supporting a relative during a sports tournament.

Boykin’s story resurfaced on social media, leading fans to speculate about Wilson’s relationship with his family. Touching on the scrutiny, Tammy Wilson posted comments on various platforms, stating, ‘This is opportunistic and I’m so tired of you men cutting down my son.’ She added, ‘Part of our family was in Florida at a tournament.’ Her passionate response was met with appreciation from many who supported her stance.

Tammy also highlighted that the Wilson family is financially secure, stating, ‘And we got our own money.’ This comment turned into a meme, illustrating her determination to protect Russell’s legacy amid ongoing challenges.

As the Giants struggle this season, currently holding a record of 2-11, Wilson’s place within the team has come into question. He has dropped to QB3 behind Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston, with his future in the NFL uncertain.

In another development, the Wilson family recently listed their extravagant Rancho Santa Fe estate in California for $54.9 million. This property, purchased for $14.5 million in 2021, boasts luxury amenities including a private football field and recording studio, showcasing the family’s success and hard work.

Tammy Wilson’s defense is not only about protecting her son; it reflects a broader narrative about the impact of public perception on athletes. With Russell’s career under a microscope, her comments provide a glimpse into the values of their family built on faith and resilience.