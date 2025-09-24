Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Schedule: How to Watch and Listen

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to begin their 2025 preseason schedule with excitement as hockey fans gear up for the upcoming season. The Lightning will play their first exhibition game against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight, September 22, at 7 p.m. at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This year, the Lightning will participate in a total of six preseason games, facing off against the Hurricanes twice, along with matchups against the Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers. Following tonight’s opener, the Lightning will continue their busy preseason calendar with a game against the Predators on September 23.

The Hurricanes will also be looking to make an impression in their first preseason outing. Coach Andrew Brunette expressed optimism about his roster ahead of the game. “We have some objectives and goals we aim to achieve during training camp,” Brunette said. “It’s a work in progress, and we’re excited to keep building on our performances.

Fans hoping to catch tonight’s action can tune into ESPN+/ABC for the game broadcast. Those interested in listening can catch the play-by-play on ESPN 102.5 The Game and the Preds Radio Network, featuring Pete Weber and Jay More.

As the Lightning prepare for their first match, star players such as Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov are expected to lead the charge on the ice as Tampa Bay aims to showcase their skill and teamwork in this early phase of the season.

With high expectations following their strong performance last season, the Lightning are looking to establish chemistry and set the tone for the 2025-26 NHL season. Fans can anticipate an exciting night of hockey with an electric atmosphere as the preseason kicks off.