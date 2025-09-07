Tampa Bay’s Star Receiver Reflects on Career Entering Twelfth Season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As he prepares for his twelfth season, the all-time leading receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expresses deep gratitude for his football journey.

The player, known for his record-breaking performances, recently shared his thoughts on the significance of his career and the support he has received over the years. “I wouldn’t be here without the amazing fans and my teammates,” he said during a team press conference.

Entering this season, he reflects on the numerous challenges he has faced, along with the triumphs that have defined his time in the league. “Every season has its ups and downs, but I am thankful for every moment,” he added, highlighting his passion for the game.

Fans are eager to see how he will perform this year, especially with the ongoing changes in the team lineup. His contribution will be crucial as the Buccaneers aim for a successful season.

Looking ahead, he emphasizes the importance of staying focused and dedicated. “It’s about giving my best every day. I’m excited to see what we can achieve together this year,” he concluded.