News
Tampa Hits 100 Degrees, Sets Record for Heat Advisory
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa has reached a historic milestone as temperatures soared to 100 degrees on Sunday, marking the highest temperature recorded since documentation began in 1890. The previous record was 99 degrees, set on June 26, 2020. This record-breaking heat continues into Monday, with temperatures expected to remain in the upper 90s, feeling even hotter due to high humidity.
Fox 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg reported that the heat index could feel like between 106 and 112 degrees during a heat advisory in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Monday. “The heat isn’t going away just yet,” Osterberg said, emphasizing that the intense heat is expected to start the work week.
The heat advisory stretches across the Tampa Bay area, indicating potential dangers from extreme heat. Heat-related illnesses can occur if caution isn’t exercised, and residents are advised to stay hydrated and seek air conditioning where available. “If you don’t have air conditioning at home, head to libraries, malls, or museums for relief,” reminded the meteorologist.
On Sunday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed the record-breaking temperature which stunned many residents. The summer months in Florida typically register in the low 90s, but never have they officially reached triple digits until now.
Osterberg attributed the high temperatures to a so-called “heat dome,” a high-pressure area that limits rain and keeps temperatures elevated. This system, often linked to dry and hot conditions, is expected to gradually break down by the week’s end, leading to a return to lower temperatures and increased rain chances. “We’ll slowly get back to the lower 90s by the end of the week,” he stated.
With isolated thunderstorms possible on Monday and rain coverage projected to increase to 40% throughout the week, the heat will gradually subside. However, residents are reminded to remain cautious as intense heat persists in the coming days.
Recent Posts
- U.S. Stock Market Hits New Highs Amid Earnings Surge, Trade Talks
- Brock Purdy Welcomes Daughter, Returns to 49ers Practice
- Lauren Bosworth Marries Dom Natale Amid Pregnancy Joy
- Investing in Dividend Stocks: A Path to Passive Income
- Microsoft Poised for Strong Earnings Amid Analyst Optimism
- AMD Eyes Q2 Revenue Growth Amid Tech Rivalry with Nvidia
- Jackknifed Semitrailer Causes Major Traffic Jam on 91 Freeway
- Brandon Ingram Leads Raptors in NBA 2K26 Player Ratings
- Storms Cause Widespread Power Outages Across Minnesota
- Tintina Fault Threatens North America with Major Earthquake Risk
- Paul Walter Hauser Comments on Colbert’s Show Cancellation
- Mass Shooting on Edgewood Avenue Leaves One Dead, Ten Injured
- Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Share Intimate Moments on Instagram
- Carolina Panthers Secondary Faces Major Challenges Ahead of 2025 Season
- Gurinder Chadha Confirms Sequel to Bend It Like Beckham
- Luka Dončić Transforms Body in Preparation for Lakers Season
- SEPTA Warns of Service Cuts, Urges Riders to Plan Ahead
- BTIG Raises Roblox Target Price Amid Promising Growth Indicators
- College Football’s Best and Worst Alternate Uniforms Revealed
- Anderson Responds to Backlash Over Lohan Interview Clip from 2003