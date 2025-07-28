Tampa Hits 100 Degrees, Sets Record for Heat Advisory

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa has reached a historic milestone as temperatures soared to 100 degrees on Sunday, marking the highest temperature recorded since documentation began in 1890. The previous record was 99 degrees, set on June 26, 2020. This record-breaking heat continues into Monday, with temperatures expected to remain in the upper 90s, feeling even hotter due to high humidity.

Fox 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg reported that the heat index could feel like between 106 and 112 degrees during a heat advisory in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Monday. “The heat isn’t going away just yet,” Osterberg said, emphasizing that the intense heat is expected to start the work week.

The heat advisory stretches across the Tampa Bay area, indicating potential dangers from extreme heat. Heat-related illnesses can occur if caution isn’t exercised, and residents are advised to stay hydrated and seek air conditioning where available. “If you don’t have air conditioning at home, head to libraries, malls, or museums for relief,” reminded the meteorologist.

On Sunday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed the record-breaking temperature which stunned many residents. The summer months in Florida typically register in the low 90s, but never have they officially reached triple digits until now.

Osterberg attributed the high temperatures to a so-called “heat dome,” a high-pressure area that limits rain and keeps temperatures elevated. This system, often linked to dry and hot conditions, is expected to gradually break down by the week’s end, leading to a return to lower temperatures and increased rain chances. “We’ll slowly get back to the lower 90s by the end of the week,” he stated.

With isolated thunderstorms possible on Monday and rain coverage projected to increase to 40% throughout the week, the heat will gradually subside. However, residents are reminded to remain cautious as intense heat persists in the coming days.