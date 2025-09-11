Tamron Hall Kicks Off Season Seven with Exciting Guests and Milestones

NEW YORK — On Monday, September 8, 2025, Tamron Hall celebrated the premiere of season seven of her popular daytime talk show, “The Tamron Hall Show.” In a recent interview, Hall shared her excitement about the upcoming season, which coincides with her 55th birthday and includes special giveaways and themes.

“It’s season seven. We’re celebrating my 55th birthday. We have one of the biggest giveaway shows tied into my birthday, along with our new fashion designer series,” Hall said. She emphasized that the essence of her show revolves around family connections and real conversations.

“I think the vibe is family. We have some of the biggest celebrities in the world, but at the end of the day, they are people with stories. Real people matter,” she explained.

Hall expressed pride in her audience, affectionately called the ‘Tam Fam.’ “There’s no greater gift than when I walk down the street and people say, ‘Hey, I’m Tam Fam. Hey, Tamron.’ It’s intimate,” she noted.

Reflecting on her journey, Hall said, “No matter what you do in life, it takes hard work. This show and our audience, the Tam Fam, my team—we are lucky, but it’s not by chance. It’s resilience and hard work that leads to success. That’s what gets you to season seven and to achieving your goals in life.”

During her appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Hall highlighted the significance of her show, now the longest-running solo-hosted daytime program in Disney‘s history. “We do 170 shows a season from September through May,” she stated.

Hall revealed exciting upcoming guests, including Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good, who will appear together on daytime TV for the first time following their recent marriage. “A lot of people asked why, but I believe everyone deserves an opportunity to move forward,” she said.

Additionally, Hall hinted at a candid conversation with the Chrisley family about their life after legal troubles. “Are they broke? Do they still have money? That’s the kind of real conversation people want to hear,” she explained.

As she prepares for the new season, Hall underscored the importance of genuine interactions. “People want realness. We already have enough phoniness on social media,” she said, encouraging viewers to join her journey on Instagram.

For those eager to catch the season premiere, “Tamron Hall” airs on ABC. Check your local listings to tune in.