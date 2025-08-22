Tanzanian President Denies Ticket Hoarding Claims by Kenyans Before CHAN Clash

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — The Tanzanian government has dismissed allegations that Kenyan football fans purchased all tickets for the upcoming Tanzania versus Morocco match in the African Nations Championship (CHAN). This statement came from government officials on Thursday, August 21.

According to Gerson Musigwa, the spokesperson for President Samia Suluhu, these claims were an attempt by Kenyans to instill fear in Tanzanians. “Those are our neighbours, I hope you know who I am talking about. They are not even involved in our match tomorrow, but they are yapping,” Musigwa said.

Musigwa urged Tanzanian fans to disregard rumors about ticket availability at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, assuring them that there would be ample space for supporters. “Come to the stadium gates, and you will enter. The government has taken necessary measures; there is adequate space, and do not fear,” he stated.

The match against Morocco is set to begin at 8 PM EAT on Thursday, with Tanzania looking to advance in the tournament. Meanwhile, Kenya will play against Madagascar at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Friday.

The excitement builds across the region as both countries, along with Uganda, have made it to the quarter-finals. In a light-hearted exchange, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen joked about Kenyans buying tickets for the Tanzania vs. Morocco match to support Morocco instead of the local team.

“I congratulate all Kenyans who have bought Tanzanian tickets,” Murkomen quipped during a fundraising event. He expressed hope for a potential final match between Kenya and Tanzania, adding humor to the friendly rivalry.

As the tournament progresses, ticket challenges have frustrated fans, leading some to seek tickets for the other match. The playful banter on social media continues to bring fans from both countries together, highlighting the spirit of camaraderie and competition as CHAN 2024 unfolds.