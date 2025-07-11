Entertainment
Taraji P. Henson Celebrates Vacation with Fitness Motivation
LOS ANGELES, CA – Actress Taraji P. Henson recently shared her stunning vacation photos on Instagram, flaunting her fit bikini body at 54 years old. The star of “The Color Purple” was photographed in a black bikini while enjoying a trip to St. Lucia, where she expressed her gratitude for the beautiful experience.
In her Instagram caption, Henson wrote, “St. Lucia owed me nothing and gave me everything. 🌴 Sun-kissed, soul-fed, and spoiled beyond measure – thank you for the beauty, the peace, and the vibes. Y’all really rolled the red carpet out… island-style. 🛥️✨”
Henson’s commitment to fitness has clearly paid off, as she confidently posed on a boat during her tropical getaway. Following her vacation, she posted another video from the gym, indicating her readiness to return to her fitness routine. She humorously commented, “I really enjoyed my vacation. I ate Down you hear me!!!!!! 😩🤣🤷🏾♀️. Now it’s time to get it back together. LET’S GOOOOOO 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾”
Henson has been on a health journey for years, treating her fitness regimen as a lifestyle. In 2021, she shared details about her workout schedule, which included five days of exercise per week with a mix of treadmill walking, weights, and cardio. This year, she told Entertainment Tonight that she has been waking up at 4:00 a.m. to work on her body transformation.
“It’s hard. It has been hard, but it’s been something that me and my trainer have been working on for some time,” she explained. “I’m ready to transition my body, and I want to see my body look like what I haven’t ever seen it look like before. So we’ve been working really, really, really hard.”
Fans are excited to see Henson’s transformation as she continues to pursue her fitness goals.
