Entertainment
Tarantino Names ‘Black Hawk Down’ Best Movie of 21st Century
Los Angeles, CA – Quentin Tarantino has crowned Ridley Scott’s film ‘Black Hawk Down‘ as the best movie of the 21st century. The acclaimed director shared his top picks during an interview on ‘The Bret Easton Ellis‘ podcast on December 2, 2025.
Tarantino praised ‘Black Hawk Down’ as an extraordinary feat of direction, stating, “I liked it when I first saw it, but I actually think it was so intense that it stopped working for me… Since then, I’ve seen it a couple of times… I think it’s a masterwork.” He noted the film maintains its intensity for its entire runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes, adding, “My heart was going through the entire runtime of the movie; it had me and never let me go.”
Following ‘Black Hawk Down,’ Tarantino listed ‘Toy Story 3‘ in second place. He described it as “almost perfect,” highlighting the emotional impact of its final moments. “That last five minutes ripped my heart out,” he said.
In a surprising turn, Tarantino admitted that he did not appreciate Christopher Nolan‘s ‘Dunkirk‘ upon his first viewing, ranking it fourth instead. “What I now love about it is that I feel there’s a real mastery to it,” Tarantino said, reflecting on how repeated viewings changed his perspective.
The full list of Tarantino’s top ten movies includes Sofia Coppola‘s ‘Lost in Translation‘ at third, followed by ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘There Will Be Blood,’ ‘Zodiac,’ ‘Unstoppable,’ ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘Shaun of the Dead,’ and ‘Midnight in Paris.’
Tarantino has frequently updated his list of favorite films over the years. He previously named David Fincher‘s ‘The Social Network’ as the best movie of the 2010s, asserting it “crushes all the competition.”
Fans can listen to Tarantino’s full interview on ‘The Bret Easton Ellis’ podcast to learn more about his film preferences.
Recent Posts
- Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today
- Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Clash
- Capricor Announces Major Advances in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment
- David Letterman Welcomes New Guests for Season 6 of Netflix Talk Show
- Texas Launches ‘Operation Safe Holidays’ Amid Security Concerns
- Roma’s Italian Bistro Anticipated Opening By Year-End Pending Final Inspection
- Texans Waive Veteran Guard Laken Tomlinson After Inactive Streak
- Severe Weather Alerts Nationwide as Snow and Winds Impact Travel Plans
- Trump Administration Threatens SNAP Fund Cuts to Democratic States
- Influential TV Writer Stephen Downing Passes Away at 87
- Jeffco Public Schools Faces Potential Layoffs Amid $60 Million Deficit
- Arizona State Football Gears Up for National Signing Day on December 3
- Bethenny Frankel Appears on Popular Podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’
- Mary Robichaux Wins Roswell Mayoral Race Against Kurt Wilson
- Rachel Sennott Embraces Change After Saturn Return and Big Success
- Denver Could See Graduation Ceremonies Return to Red Rocks
- NASA’s Satellite Captures Complex Tsunami Behavior Following Massive Earthquake
- Upcoming Week Forecasts Mixed Conditions for Local Residents
- Family of Hong Kong Tycoon Warns of Severe Health Decline in Jail
- Hardin County Schools Unveils New School Safety System