Entertainment
Tarantino Reveals His Favorite and Best Films in Podcast Interview
Hollywood, CA – In a revealing interview on “The Church of Tarantino” podcast, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino shared insights into his body of work. The two-time Oscar winner discussed which of his films he holds in the highest regard and unveiled details about his scrapped project, “The Movie Critic.”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favorite, Inglourious Basterds is my best,” Tarantino said during the podcast. He elaborated on his creative journey, saying, “I think ‘Kill Bill‘ is the ultimate Quentin movie. Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped from my imagination and passions.”
In addition to sharing his favorites, the director distinguished between his best films and strongest scripts. He declared “Inglourious Basterds” his best screenplay and placed “The Hateful Eight” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” right behind it. Tarantino emphasized, “There’s an aspect of ‘Hateful Eight’ that I think is probably my best directing of my material.”
Despite his affection for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino confirmed he will not direct the sequel, “The Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which is set to be helmed by David Fincher. He expressed reluctance to revisit previous themes, stating, “I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked.”
Regarding his long-discussed 10th film, “The Movie Critic,” Tarantino revealed that the project has been shelved. “I wasn’t really excited about dramatizing what I wrote when I was in pre-production,” he explained. He noted that the premise felt too similar to his past work. “The Movie Critic, there was nothing to figure out. I already kind of knew how to turn L.A. into an older time.”
Tarantino’s reflections on his work showcase his process and passion while hinting at a creative shift he seeks in his future projects.
