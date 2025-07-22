Business
Target to End Price Matching with Competitors on July 28
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Target is set to end its price matching policy with competitors, including Amazon and Walmart, effective July 28. This decision marks a significant change for the retail giant, which has offered price matching since 2013.
For over a decade, Target customers could request to buy items at lower prices found on rival websites. A Target spokesperson confirmed the update to ABC News on Monday, stating, “We’ve found our guests overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers, which reflects the great value and trust in pricing consumers see across our assortment and deals.” The retailer will now focus on price matching only within its own stores and website.
This policy change comes amidst recent financial challenges for Target. The company reported a drop in first-quarter earnings, sliding from $24.5 billion in 2024 to $23.8 billion in 2025. Target has attributed this decline to reduced foot traffic and challenges linked to economic conditions, including increased tariffs.
In comparison, competitors have reported steady sales growth, with one reporting a 4.5% increase in overall U.S. sales and a 21% rise in e-commerce sales. Target’s decision aligns with efforts to simplify its pricing strategy, especially during a time when its shares have fallen significantly.
Target CEO Brian Cornell has previously indicated that increasing U.S. tariffs could lead to higher prices for consumers. In March, he warned that certain goods might see price hikes as a last resort. Additionally, the retailer has faced challenges following a decision to rollback diversity and inclusion initiatives, creating further complexities in the current retail environment.
The end of price matching with competitors signifies a shift in strategy for Target, amid ongoing pressures within the retail industry.
