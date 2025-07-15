Sports
Taro Daniel Favored in Match Against Alex Hernandez at Los Cabos Open
LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — The ATP Los Cabos Open begins this week, with Taro Daniel facing Alex Hernandez in the Round of 32. Scheduled for July 14, the match marks a comeback opportunity for Daniel, who has struggled in the 2025 season.
Daniel, ranked No. 156, opens as a -270 favorite against Hernandez, who is the underdog at +210. Daniel’s season has been challenging; he started 2024 ranked No. 58 but has since dropped significantly in the rankings.
Known for his scrappy playing style, Daniel does not rely on a single weapon. Instead, he forces opponents to extend rallies, often capitalizing on their mistakes. According to analysts, as long as Daniel maintains focus, he is expected to handle Hernandez with relative ease.
Hernandez, ranked No. 491 and a wild card entry, faces a tough task. His placement in the tournament largely stems from the event being hosted in his home country.
Bettor Michael Leboff weighs in, suggesting that Daniel’s past performances give him a probabilistic edge of over 54% to win this match. “If Daniel plays to his potential, he should secure the victory without significant issues,” he said.
The match starts at 11:40 PM ET, providing late-night excitement for tennis fans and bettors alike.
Recent Posts
- Reignwolf Rocks After Two Days of Summer Fest Music
- Waltz Faces Senate Grilling Over ‘Signal-gate’ Incident Before UN Nomination
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected