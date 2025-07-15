Taro Daniel Favored in Match Against Alex Hernandez at Los Cabos Open

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — The ATP Los Cabos Open begins this week, with Taro Daniel facing Alex Hernandez in the Round of 32. Scheduled for July 14, the match marks a comeback opportunity for Daniel, who has struggled in the 2025 season.

Daniel, ranked No. 156, opens as a -270 favorite against Hernandez, who is the underdog at +210. Daniel’s season has been challenging; he started 2024 ranked No. 58 but has since dropped significantly in the rankings.

Known for his scrappy playing style, Daniel does not rely on a single weapon. Instead, he forces opponents to extend rallies, often capitalizing on their mistakes. According to analysts, as long as Daniel maintains focus, he is expected to handle Hernandez with relative ease.

Hernandez, ranked No. 491 and a wild card entry, faces a tough task. His placement in the tournament largely stems from the event being hosted in his home country.

Bettor Michael Leboff weighs in, suggesting that Daniel’s past performances give him a probabilistic edge of over 54% to win this match. “If Daniel plays to his potential, he should secure the victory without significant issues,” he said.

The match starts at 11:40 PM ET, providing late-night excitement for tennis fans and bettors alike.