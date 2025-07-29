Taron Egerton Rules Out James Bond Role After Daniel Craig

LOS ANGELES, CA – Taron Egerton has officially ruled himself out of consideration to take over the iconic role of James Bond from Daniel Craig. In a recent interview with Collider, the Kingsman star expressed his views on the famed character, stating that he believes he is not the right fit for the position.

“No. And I don’t think I’m a good choice for it. I think I’m too messy for that,” Egerton said. He went on to praise Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007, noting, “I think there are so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably.”

The actor’s candidness about the pressures of taking on such a well-known role has resonated with fans, though many had hoped to see him don the tuxedo. While Egerton may not be stepping into the shoes of the famous spy, he remains open to other major franchise opportunities.

“That’s not to say that I don’t have aspirations and plans, and I wouldn’t be interested in doing something that’s more commercial, because of course I would,” he explained. “But James Bond is quite an undertaking, and I think nobody’s asking me to do it.”

Egerton’s remarks come as anticipation builds around the future of the Bond franchise following Daniel Craig’s departure after the release of 2021’s No Time to Die, which marked his final appearance as the emblematic character.

For fans who are disappointed by Egerton’s decision, he continues to deliver exciting performances. His latest role showcases him as a father on the run with his daughter in an upcoming action thriller.